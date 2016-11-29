Two jawans killed in militant attack on Army camp in Nagrota near Jammu

more-in

In a separate incident, two BSF jawans were killed while foiling infiltration in Ramgarh Sector

Two jawans were killed after fierce gun battle broke out on early Tuesday morning when militants opened fire in an Army camp in Nagrota near Jammu.

Local officials told The Hindu that militants and the security forces are engaged in a gun battle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Nagrota, around 20 km from Jammu city.

They said the militants appeared in the area between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. and attacked a nearby Army camp. "Fierce firing is on in the area," they added.

All schools in Nagrota have been closed for the day, said an official.

Infiltration foiled

In a separate incident, two militants were killed in Ramgarh Sector in Jammu. The BSF spotted suspicious movements using thermal imagers near Chamliyal Border outpost in the intervening night of November 28 and 29. It is believed that those behind the assault are holed up in a tube well pump house in the fields. The area falls very close to the International Border (IB).