Two days after appoinment, Minimum Wages Board chief quits

B. Janardhan Reddy, a BJP leader from Telangana, resigned as chairperson of the Central Advisory Board on Minimum Wages on Thursday.

The Labour Ministry notified in the evening that the Union government had accepted the resignation.

It was only on Monday night that his appointment was notified through an e-gazette. The appointment of a new Chairman to the reconstituted Board was significant particularly after the Supreme Court, in October, gave a ruling that brought relief to lakhs of contractual employees in government departments and agencies.