Two Padma awardees from Rajasthan

more-in

The list of Padma awardees announced by the Union government on Republic Day includes two eminent persons from Rajasthan.

Classical music instrumentalist Vishwa Mohan Bhatt has been named for Padma Bhusan and miniature painter Tilak Gitai for Padma Shri.

Mr. Bhatt, who created Mohan Veena by modifying Hawaiian guitar, is a recipient of Grammy Award. He has been promoting Indian classical music and has evolved several ragas, besides creating combinations with other musicians, during the last five decades.

Mr. Gitai, belonging to the Kishangarh school of miniature arts, is known for his ‘Phad’ paintings. He specialises in creating art pieces on handmade paper, fine silk and wall murals. He has restored a number of old miniature paintings, including those at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.