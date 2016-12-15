Two Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

In this August 22, 2015 file photo, a road is blocked with trees by Naxals during an ambush at Darbha in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Two alleged members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed during an encounter with the security forces in the restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The encounter took place in the Farsegad police station limits of Bijapur district. Some police officials claimed to have killed at least eight Maoists during the gun battle, however, the security forces could recover only two dead bodies of the uniformed Maoists. | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Two alleged members of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed during an encounter with the security forces in the restive Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The encounter took place in the Farsegad police station limits of Bijapur district.

Some police officials claimed to have killed at least eight Maoists during the gun battle, however, the security forces could recover only two dead bodies of the uniformed Maoists.

One of the dead Maoists in Thursday’s encounter was identified as CPI (Maoist) Divisional Committee Member Jagat.

Arms seized

One INSAS rifle and one locally made gun were also recovered from the spot of the encounter by the security forces, informed an official involved in anti-Maoist operations in Bastar.

In a separate incident, the security forces from Narayanpur district returned with two dead bodies allegedly of the Maoists belonging to the Maoists’ military company no 2 after a four-day-long anti-Maoist campaign.

The security forces also recovered a large amount of arms and ammunition from the Narayanpur campaign.