Two LeT militants killed in Kashmir

Soldiers stand guard during a gunfight with militants at Bakura on the outskirts of Srinagar on Tuesday.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) men plotting attacks on Republic Day in the Valley were killed in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday.

Colonel Sandeep Sirohi, Commanding Officer, said that on a tip-off, security agencies launched an operation on Monday in the Hadoora area.

“Two hiding LeT militants, both from Pakistan, were killed. There was no civilian casualty or damage to property,” said Col. Sirohi.

Active in the Valley since January 2013, the militants, identified as Qari Hanzullah and Anas Bilal, opened fire at the search party. Both the ultras were in touch with the Hizbul Mujahideen for coordinated attacks, said the police.

According to the police, the militants were transporting newly infiltrated groups from one place to another and were managing safe places and hideouts for them.

Two AK-47 riffles, one grenade, six magazines and 180 rounds were recovered at the encounter site. The militants are believed to have been involved in the killing of a civilian, Abdul Ahad Dar, in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Army foiled an infiltration bid in the Pir Panchal’s Rajouri district on Monday and killed an infiltrator. An Army spokesman said the bid was foiled early on Tuesday along the LoC in the Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri.