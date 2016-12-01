National

Twitter accounts of Congress and Rahul Gandhi hacked

more-in

The official Twitter accounts of the Congress party and its vice president Rahul Gandhi appeared to have been hacked on Thursday.

Mr. Gandhi's account came under a similar attack on Wednesday, with a series of obscene tweets posted on the timeline.

The Congress leader has filed a police complaint in connection with the Wednesday's attack.

"A complaint was lodged by Congress leader R.S. Surjewala on behalf of Mr. Gandhi late on Wednesday night. We are in the process of registration of an FIR," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy.

Post a Comment
More In National
internet
Related Articles
Rahul Gandhi's twitter account hacked
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2016 11:00:41 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Twitter-accounts-of-Congress-and-Rahul-Gandhi-hacked/article16735064.ece

© The Hindu