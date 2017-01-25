Trump dials Modi as new regime assumes office

more-in

President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday afternoon, the White House said. Press secretary Sean Spicer said a readout on the call would be provided later in the afternoon.

Mr. Modi is the fifth world leader President Trump has spoken with after he assumed office on Friday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Pena Nieto, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi were the first four.

On November 9, Mr. Modi was the fifth world leader to speak to Mr. Trump after the latter won the election.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will be the first foreign leader to visit the U.S under the new presidency, on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by the Republican Hindu Coalition in October, Mr. Trump had said he “looked forward to working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” whom he described as “very energetic in reforming India’s bureaucracy.”

“Great man. I applaud him for doing so.” Mr. Trump had said.