Three terror suspects back in custody

The investigations of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court into the blasts in different court complexes in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mysuru is now pointing towards a person in Madurai. The man is suspected to have radicalised Abbas Ali, one of the five arrested early in November from Madurai and Chennai.

In November — Dawood Suleiman, Abbas Ali, Samsum Karim Raja, Shamsudeen and Ayub Ali were arrested for their alleged involvement in the low-intensity blast at the toilet in Mysuru Court Complex on August 1 and in court complexes in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Following that, they were taken into NIA custody and interrogated. “Our investigations show that one person in Madurai has radicalised Abbas Ali, who ran a library in the same city. We have to check if he has done the same to other youngsters,” said a police source.

Three days ago, the NIA took Dawood Suleiman, Abbas Ali and Samsum Karim Raja for further interrogation. On Saturday, they were produced before the NIA court and sent back to 15-day judicial custody.

Dec 25, 2016

