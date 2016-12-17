Three soldiers killed in Pampore attack: Army

A paramilitary soldier takes position before entering the store-room of a residential building during a search operation after suspected rebels ambushed an army convoy in Pampore on Saturday.

Three soldiers were killed on Saturday afternoon when militants laid an ambush near Pampore town in south Kashmir.

An Army spokesman confirmed to The Hindu that three soldiers died in the militant ambush on an army convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Kadlabal in Pampore, Pulwama.

Preliminary reports suggest militants were on a bike when they opened indiscriminate firing on the convoy in the afternoon.

Immediately after the firing, the army cordoned off some parts of Pampore to nab the attackers. Locals told The Hindu that a house-to-house search operation was also conducted by the Army.

This year, the Srinagar-Jammu Highway remained high on the militant target list, as it witnessed five major militants attacks, including three deadly attacks — including fidayeen attacks on the Entrepreneur Development Institute building twice — in Pampore area only.