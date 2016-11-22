National

Three soldiers killed along LoC; Pak. troops mutilate one body

Tuesday’s incident is the second such along the LoC since October 29.  

Army says ‘retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act’

 

The Army said on Tuesday that three Indian soldiers were killed and the body of one of them was mutilated by Pakistan troops along the Line of Control in Machil sector of Kashmir.

“Three soldiers killed in action on LoC in Machil. Body of one soldier mutilated,” the Army said.

It said the “retribution will be heavy for this cowardly act.”

Jammu and Kashmir
