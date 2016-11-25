National

Those criticising govt. were not ready for demonetisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Constitution Day function. Photo: Sandeep Saxena  

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the critics of the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, saying that those accusing the government of not being prepared for demonetisation were themselves not ready for the move. “If they had got even 72 hours, they would have praised me. We have taken a very big decision,” he said at a function in Parliament’s library building to release new editions of the Constitution of India on the eve of Constitution Day.

The Prime Minister claimed strong public support for his move, saying, “the common citizen of India has become a soldier against corruption and black money. Every person has a right to spend his or her money. No one can take anyone's money.” He made a strong pitch for the use of electionic transactions in preference to cash exchanges. “Now people can spend through mobile technology also,” he said.

According to senior government sources,Mr. Modi, during Thursday’s Cabinet meet, urged the ministers to run a campaign to encourage electronic transfers of money.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too, in a video conference with banking heads, urged that banks should encourage as far as possible, the use of debit cards among their customers in preference to taking out currency.

Mr. Modi, in his speech on Friday, pointed out that India was often ranked low in global rankings on corruption. “We need to improve it,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Post a Comment
More In National
national government
Related Articles
PM reaches out to Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Four lakh jobs lost: Yechury on demonetisation
Left calls for strike in Tripura November 28
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after video-conference with heads of banks, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Go digital in mission mode, Jaitley tells banks
Banks in quandary over burqa-clad women
Exchange of defunct notes to continue at RBI counters
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2016 4:14:15 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Those-criticising-govt.-were-not-ready-for-demonetisation-Modi/article16699401.ece

© The Hindu