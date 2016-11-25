Those accusing govt. were not ready for demonetisation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at critics of the move to demonetise currencies of the denominations Rs 500 and Rs 1000 saying that those accusing the government of not being prepared for demonetisation were themselves not ready for the move. “If they had got even 72 hours, they would have praised me. We have taken a very big decision,” he said at a function in Parliament’s library building to release new editions of the Constitution of India on Constitution Day.

He claimed strong public support for his move, saying that “the common citizen of India has become a soldier against corruption and black money. Every person has a right to spend his or her money. No one can take anyone's money.” He made a strong pitch for the use of electionic transactions in preference to cash exchanges. “Now people can spend through mobile technology also,” he said. According to senior government sources, Prime Minster Modi had, during Thursday’s Cabinet meet, urged government ministers to run a campaign to encourage electronic transfers of money.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley too had, in a video conference with banking heads, urged tha banks should encourage as far as possible, the use of debit cards among their customers in preference to taking out currency.

Mr. Modi in his speech on Friday also pointed out that India was often ranked low in global rankings on corruption. “We need to improve it,” he said.

On Thursday, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh had made a scathing attack on the NDA government on the implementation of the move to demonetise, terming it a “monumental mismanagement”, and a “organised loot and legalised plunder.”

(With inputs from PTI)