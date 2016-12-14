There is ‘personal corruption’ involving Modi, alleges Rahul

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that he has information about “personal corruption” involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the reason why he is not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi said, stressing that the Prime Minister is “personally terrified” of facing the House.

Addressing a press conference, a combative Mr. Gandhi, flanked by leaders from 15 other political parties, launched a frontal attack on the Prime Minister and the government.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion under a rule that permits voting and the government wants a simple discussion without voting. The Opposition has also asked the government why it is so scared when it has an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Gandhi said the Prime Minister owed the people an explanation for why he had disrupted their lives. He also owed the Opposition space in the Lok Sabha for a discussion.

Mr. Modi appeared to have time to go to rock concerts, but not to attend Parliament, Mr. Gandhi underscored.