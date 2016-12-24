The Nilgiris turns its oldest police station into a museum

WITNESS TO HISTORY: The Ooty Town Central Police Station will turn into a public attraction soon.

The first police station to be built in the Nilgiris, which used to be the (B1) Ooty Town Central Police Station is to be turned into a museum, displaying the history of the district police, and the scenic Nilgiris mountains.

While the vintage of the structure is still a matter of debate, the district Superintendent of Police, Mr. Murali Rambha, said antique weapons used in the force in the past would be on show, along with pictures of the flora and fauna of the mountains and an exhibit on the different tribes.

The Police believe that the structure was a hospital which was later turned into a police station in the late 19th century.

The Nilgiris Documentation Center’s director, Dharmalingam Venugopal says there are no records attesting to the building’s presence at the time. “I think it could have been constructed around 1920, or even the 1930’s,” he said.

The early history of the police in the Nilgiris can be traced to the Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, exercising general control over the district – an arrangement in place from the time the hills constituted a taluk. The officer in charge was the Chief Inspector, on a salary of Rupees 350, with an Inspector and 2 Sub-Inspectors under him.

Out of the shadow

A separate Police district was formed here in 1906, carved out of Coimbatore.

The station structure also stands as a testament to the Nilgiris’ unique link to major historical events in Southern India. A plaque at the police station pays homage to four policemen who were part of a contingent sent to put down the Malabar Rebellion in 1921, and lost their lives on duty. The plaque says they were “murdered by Moplah Rebels.”

According to the Nilgiris Documentation Center director, the grandson of Mr. John Sullivan, considered to be the founding father of modern Udhagamandalam, E H Sullivan, was also a District Superintendent of Police.

The older structure is to be transformed into a museum, as a new police station has been built nearby.