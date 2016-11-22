Terror will never win, says Israel President

IN MEMORIAM: Israel President Reuven Rivlin paying tributes to the 26/11 attack victims on Monday during his visit to Nariman House in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: PTI

Offering floral tributes to the victims of 26/11 terror attack, the Israel President Reuven Rivlin said here on Monday evening that terror will never win.

Mr. Rivlin made a short speech before the Jewish community at the Taj hotel which was one of the places targeted by Pakistani terrorists eight years back. He was accompanied by his wife Nechama, the Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and protocol minister Ram Shinde.

“Nearly eight years ago, this wonderful city was the victim of one of the most terrifying, brutal and murderous terror attacks. Indians are no strangers to the threat and to the reality of modern global terrorism,” Mr. Rivlin said. “Let us be clear, terror is terror is terror, whatever it likes. And we stand here, we say it clearly, terror will never win, terror will never win. Our values, democracy and freedom are strong, and we are defending (it) with all our might.”

“We cannot have adjusted to really rely on our values and words. And we must act and work together... Together to share intelligence and best practises to keep our people safe.” —PTI