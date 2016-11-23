Teen hangs self after ‘failing to withdraw money’

more-in

An 18-year-old student committed suicide after he allegedly failing to withdraw money from the bank for submitting his examination fees at in Mavai Buzurg village here, police said.

They said Suresh had been standing in queue for the past several days for withdrawing money to submit his examination fees but he could not succeed.

After returning from the bank on Tuesday, he hanged himself from the ceiling with the help of his mother’s saree, police said.

Suresh’s family members said he was a B.sc second year student in Panchnehi Degree College and had to submit the fees by today.

A case has been lodged and investigations are on, police said.

On hearing of the suicide of the student, the villagers pelted the bank with stones in protest.

On Monday, a four-year-old child had died in a bank compound after her father had failed to withdraw money for her treatment in Tindwari police station area.