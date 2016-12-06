Tanzanian national stabs one in drunken brawl

more-in

A drunken brawl involving four Tanzanian students, which took place on Sunday evening at a bar in Vaddeswaram, Tadepalli mandal, led to their being beaten up by locals.

The four students came from Hyderabad to meet their friends, studying in the K.L. University, here over the weekend.

They were identified as Adil (22), Mohammad Al Basheer (24), Omar Issak (24) and Christoth Misso Ghottiti (21).

Police said Prasad, a local driver, objected to their boisterous behaviour. This led to a brawl. Adil whipped out a button knife and stabbed Prasad. Even as Prasad was fleeing the bar, locals assaulted the students and damaged their car.

Policemen had a tough time controlling the rampaging locals. Both the accused and the victim were rushed to the NRI Hospitals, and their condition improved by Monday.

The incident is not the first of its kind. Similar instances of altercation between foreign nationals and locals had been reported at the IJM Lingamaneni Rain Tree Park villas and apartments. Last year, a group of Iranian students were counselled by the police, following an altercation with a woman in the lift.

Omar Ishaq Mustafa Abu. | Photo Credit: T. Vijaya Kumar

About 1,000 foreign nationals study in the universities in Hyderabad.

“We have been asking the colleges and universities to counsel the students and sensitise them about local traditions.

“The students involved in the incident on Sunday are from Hyderabad and they have valid passports. Some of them have been found to be triple-riding, indulging in late night parties, etc., and are being charged under criminal laws,’’ said DSP, North, Gogineni Ramanjaneyulu.