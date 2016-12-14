Tamil Nadu MPs demands special financial package for cyclone ravaged State

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing winter session in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Opposition, including the Congress, Left and the DMK on Wednesday sought immediate sanction of a financial package for the cyclone ravaged Tamil Nadu. The demand saw Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying it will be considered by the Union government.

Mr. Jaitley said the government shared the concerns over the devastation caused by cyclone Vardah in Chennai and surrounding districts. “It is a serious crisis.”

While some advance preparation was done by moving the NDRF teams and deploying Army columns, the Centre would do whatever is needed to provide relief, he said.

“I have heard the members. I will take into consideration their suggestions and the government will decide on relief after consultations with the concerned authorities,” he said.

Earlier, former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said the Centre should immediately respond to Tamil Nadu government’s request for financial aid.

State governments usually ask for more and the Central government gives less, he said adding that the Centre must announce the package immediately.

Mr. Chidambaram said it should be ensured that ATMs and bank branches were replenished so people can draw their own money.

D. Raja (CPI) said the cyclone has devastated many districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, leaving a number of people dead, uprooting thousands of trees, snapping telecommunication lines and plunging several cities into darkness.

The tragedy has been compounded by demonetisation, leaving no cash with the people to buy necessities, he said asking the government to reconsider its decision to junk old Rs. 1,000 and 500 notes.

Mr. Raja said the Centre should not delay in agreeing to provide Rs. 1000 crore sought from the National Disaster Fund.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said 24 persons have so far been reported killed in the cyclone. Because of demonetisation, there is no cash with the people, he said, adding “a litre of milk is being sold at Rs. 200.”

He put the commercial loses at Rs. 8,000 crore and demanded that a central team be sent to assess the damage.

T.K. Rangarajan (CPI-M) and Subramanian Swamy (BJP) demanded that crisis management teams be sent to Tamil Nadu to access the damage.