T.N. wants Bharat Ratna conferred on Jaya

Floral tributes being paid to Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore on Tuesday

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Saturday, decided to construct a memorial to the former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at a cost of Rs. 15 crore.

“Since she has been buried on the precincts of former Chief Minister MGR’s mausoleum, its existing name Bharat Ratna Dr. MGR Memorial would be renamed MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Selvi J. Jayalalithaa memorial,” a resolution adopted by the Cabinet said.

The Cabinet decided to recommend her name for the Bharat Ratna, and demanded that a life-size bronze statue of Jayalalithaa be installed in Parliament complex.