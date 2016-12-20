Sushma recovers, discharged from AIIMS

more-in

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday after her recovery following kidney transplant operation on 10 December.

Mr. J.P. Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare visited Mrs. Sushma Swaraj before her discharge. He also met the team of doctors and nurses who took care of the Minister.

A team of specialists, which included transplant surgeons, nephrologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist reviewed the health of the Minister for her post-discharge advice regarding medications. She has been advised to restrict visitors, to minimise the chances of infection for the next three months, at home and office.

“Necessary detailed advice has been given pertaining to her nutrition and diet, physiotherapy and fluid intake. All the latest bio-chemical tests have been normal including kidney function. “We will continue to review her progress over next several weeks,” said Prof. M.C. Misra, director, AIIMS.