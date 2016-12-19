Sushma promises to bring back body of Indian

more-in

Recuperating after a kidney transplant at AIIMS here, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj continues to promptly respond to pleas for helping Indians abroad — this time from a family which is unable to bring back the mortal remains of a member who died in Tokyo.

“We will bear all the expenses [to bring back the body] and do this without delay,” Swaraj on Sunday tweeted from the hospital, a day after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sought her help for the family of Gopal Ram, who died eight days ago in the Japanese capital. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal had written to ms. Swaraj seeking intervention after Mr. Ram’s wife Radha approached the Commission seeking help, saying the family was unable to bring the body back due to financial constraints.

The External Affairs Minister is known for her prompt response in addressing problems of distressed Indians abroad, many of whom have approached her through Twitter. Even during her hospitalisation, Ms. Swaraj, 64, who underwent a kidney transplant on December 10, has continued to respond to requests for help.

Mr. Ram, 48, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar here, had gone to Tokyo in September last year looking for greener pastures. He died of a cardiac arrest in the Japanese capital on December 10. Mr. Ram was working in Tokyo as a cook in a hotel and, according to a family member, he was fired within three months after which he started working in some local shop. — PTI