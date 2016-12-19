Sushma Swaraj to be discharged from AIIMS today

more-in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on December 10, 2016, is being discharged from the hospital on Monday.

“Sushma Swaraj, who underwent kidney transplant operation on 10th December 2016, has shown steady recovery and is being discharged from hospital today,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

The release also noted that, “Her post-operative recovery was closely monitored by a team of transplant surgeons, physicians, resident doctors and specialised transplant nurses.”