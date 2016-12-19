National

Sushma Swaraj to be discharged from AIIMS today

more-in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on December 10, 2016, is being discharged from the hospital on Monday.

“Sushma Swaraj, who underwent kidney transplant operation on 10th December 2016, has shown steady recovery and is being discharged from hospital today,” the AIIMS said in a statement.

The release also noted that, “Her post-operative recovery was closely monitored by a team of transplant surgeons, physicians, resident doctors and specialised transplant nurses.”

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2016 3:44:58 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Sushma-Swaraj-to-be-discharged-from-AIIMS-today/article16903784.ece

© The Hindu