Supreme Court bans sale of firecrackers in National Capital Region

The apex court banned fresh issuance of licence to sell fire crackers and suspended licence already issued.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a blanket ban on the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region, citing the grave quality of air.

The order, passed by a Bench of Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur and Justices AK Sikri and S.A. Bobde, came on a petition filed by three infants of Delhi through their parents.

The children claimed that the smog caused by firecrackers post Diwali celebrations were choking their right to live. The petition highlighted the disdain shown by people to the affected ones as the pollution graph climbs without cease.

The Bench ordered the Central Pollution Control Board to study the effects of "harmful materials" used in firecrackers and report back in three months.

"See if the materials used cause any cancerous diseases," Chief Justice Thakur told Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, representing the Board.