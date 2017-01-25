Superseded Generals get service awards, gallantry for surgical strikes

more-in

The two Lieutenant Generals who were superseded by Gen Bipin Rawat as Army Chief were awarded Distinguished Service medals while several Army personnel who took part in surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) last year were awarded gallantry awards on the eve of Republic Day this year.

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen PM Hariz are senior to Gen Rawat but were overlooked in the appointment of Army Chief were given the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), the highest award for distinguished service. Both the officers had decided to continue in service and serve under their junior following the government’s surprise decision in December last year.

The Army’s 4 and 9 Para Special Forces (SF) which had carried out the surgical strikes in September last year received a major share of the gallantry awards. Five of the 10 Shaurya Chakras awarded to the Army went to the Para SF. In addition, the Commanding Officers of the two Para units were given Yudh Seva Medal (YSM).

“The President has approved award of 398 Gallantry and other defence decorations to armed forces personnel and others on the eve of the 68th Republic Day Celebrations,” defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

This includes two Kirti Chakras, 12 Shaurya Chakras, 94 Sena Medal (Gallantry), two Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), 29 PVSM, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), 51 Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), 14 YSM, 40 Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty), and 123 Vishisht Seva Medal.

Kirti Chakra was awarded to Maj Rohit Suri of 4 Para SF and L/Hav Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar from Gorkha Regiment posthumously. L/Hav Magar was ‘killed in action’ while fighting infiltrators in operations near the LoC in Kupwara district. He killed four terrorists before he succumbed to injuries.

The Navy got three gallantry awards which include one Shaurya Chakra and two Nao Sena medals in addition to service medals while the Air Force received 04 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

In the Navy the Shaurya Chakra was awarded posthumously to Ashu Singh, Chief Mechanical Engineer for his actions during a fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Viraat in March last year which saved the life of several others and further damage to the ship.

The President has also approved seven awards to Indian Coast Guard personnel for gallantry, meritorious service and distinguished service, the statement observed. Besides these, 44 personnel from Army and others have also been awarded ‘Mention-in-Despatches’ by the Government.