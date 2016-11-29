Demonetisation | The story so far

Submit your Nov. 8-Dec. 31 bank transactions, Modi tells Ministers, BJP lawmakers

Emphasises that it is important to lead by example in the campaign against black money.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP Ministers, MPs and MLAs to declare their bank transactions between November 8 and December 31 to party president Amit Shah. The decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes was announced by him on November 8.

Mr. Modi was addressing party MPs at a meet of the BJP Parliamentary Party. Sources, said Mr. Modi emphasised that it was important to lead by example in the campaign against black money.

‘PM ready for debate in both Houses’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, briefing the media later, said the Prime Minister was ready to debate on demonetisation in both the Houses.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a similar statement on Monday.

"The Prime Minister also said that the new amendments to the Income Tax Act introduced on Monday were not a window to make black money into white but to harness resources for deployment in welfare schemes for the poor," said Mr. Kumar.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced amendments to the IT Act on Monday that allowed for 50% tax on previously undisclosed income.

'Make bank account details public'

Soon after Mr. Modi's announcement, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted,

 

"But they have already invested their [black] money. Bank account details of last six months should be checked. Accounts of the BJP and their rich friends," he added.

Also Read

The cost of demonetisation

Last week, AAP leaders, in a press conference, had alleged that acres of land were bought by Mr. Shah in Bihar a few days before the demonetisation announcement on November 8.

The Delhi Chief Minister has also demanded that the bank account details be made public. In another tweet, he said:

 

