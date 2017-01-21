Stop protests, MEA tells Tamils in Oman

more-in

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday advised the Indian community in Oman to stop protests against the ban on jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Official sources said that protests by the sizable Tamil community in Oman prompted the Indian embassy to issue an advisory on social media.

“Protest is not allowed in Oman and Indians should uphold the rules of the Omani government as they are living there. Therefore, we have advised them to obey local rules to avoid any unfortunate situation,” an official said.

The advisory flashed on the Indian Embassy’s social media accounts urged the Indian community to maintain order in Omani capital Muscat.

‘Adhere to Omani laws’

“The government of Tamil Nadu and the Central government are engaged in resolving the issue. Demonstrations in Oman will not serve any purpose. Appeal Tamil community not to engage in demonstration in violation of Omani laws,” the Indian embassy announced on its official Twitter handle.

“Daily reports of protests are having an impact on the Tamils in Oman,” the official said.