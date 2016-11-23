Stem cell therapy comes to the rescue of many patients, says specialist

Pioneer in Stem Cell Therapy Alok Sharma with children who have benefited from therapy and their parents, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. — | Photo Credit: CH_VIJAYA BHASKAR

90 per cent success rate with “non-curable” neuro disorders, he says

VIJAYAWADA: Mumbai-based NeuroGen Brain and Spine Institute has achieved 90 per cent success rate in treating “non-curable” neurological disorders with Stem Cell Therapy, said head of the Institute and pioneer in the therapy Alok Sharma.

Dr. Sharma came here to meet Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to discuss the possibility of setting up a branch of the institute in Amaravati.

Talking to the media, he said the institute had treated over 4,000 patients suffering from neurological disorders like autism, cerebral palsy and severe injury to the central nervous system and succeeded in improving their condition.

Dr. Sharma presented three city-based children with neurological problems who underwent stem cell therapy to substantiate his claim. Seven-year-old Akshaya developed tetraplegia (partial or total paralysis of the four limbs) after a head injury. When first taken to the NeuroGen Institute in August, Akshaya could not speak. She could use only her smile to communicate hunger. Her posture was improper and completely dependent for bed mobility let alone sitting, standing or walking.

After one session of Stem Cell Therapy, Akshaya could drink without a peg bottle and eat food, to some extent, by herself. She has gained control over upper body and has even started saying “Amma” and “Papa”. She even attempts to stand with the help of her father, Dr. Sharma explained with PET scans, pictures and videos.

He also cited the improvement in seven-year-old Aryan Khechar who suffered from autism and Diyan Jain who suffered from cerebral palsy.

Dr. Sharma said there was an increase of autism from 1 in 166 to 1 in 68 in the United States and it was high in India with 1 in 66. He said there were newer treatments for neurological disorders which do not have any treatment options. He said tens of children might be suffering because their parents were unaware of them.