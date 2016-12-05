States add cash crunch into GST mix

They have asked the Centre to show ‘generosity’, given the projected drop in revenues

The States have asked the Union government to be “generous” towards them given the effects of demonetisation and the consequent projected drop in revenues.

They have also cited the relaxation in borrowing limits prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act.

At a meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council that concluded here on Saturday without an agreement on issues such as dual control, the Finance Ministers of the States, especially those ruled by Opposition parties, were clear that the fallout of demonetisation would not be borne by them.

“After discussions on the GST, officials left the room and it was just us [State Finance Ministers] and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who were left in the room. He briefed us about the progress of demonetisation, and issues related to that. We were quite clear that we expected generosity from him,” said a Minister from an Opposition-ruled State.

Centre in a plum position

“The States are going to see their revenues drop because of demonetisation, whereas the Government of India is likely to get a dividend from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the extent of the unaccounted-for money being written off and outside the Consolidated Fund of India. That money should be shared with the States to overcome revenue shortages and meet the budgetary commitments and promises made by us to the people. This loss of revenue is not due to any act by us or by God, but stems from a decision made by the Union government,” the Minister said.

“We also asked for a relaxation in borrowing limits prescribed under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to meet this money shortage that we are facing,” the Minister added.

Non-committal Minister

Mr. Jaitley appeared non-committal in the face of this demand, but looking at the fact that the GST Council failed to come to a resolution on a contentious issue, perhaps carrot of a share of some silver linings of the demonetisation move may not be amiss.