Start dialogue with stakeholders, Omar tells Centre

NC leader demands a political solution to Kashmir issue

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday described “Kashmir a political issue” and demanded “a political solution.”

“For arriving at a solution, New Delhi must open channels of dialogue with all stakeholders,” he said in Jammu’s Doda area.

Demonetisation

Referring to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s remarks that demonetisation had a positive impact on the Kashmir situation, Mr. Abdullah said, “Youth did not die for Rs. 500 or Rs. 1000 notes. Instead of continuing to invest in delusions and deflections, there is need to understand real issues so that a solution can be worked out.”

He claimed that the issues in the past four months were beyond economics or law and order. “New Delhi must take political initiatives for resolving these,” he added.

Mr. Abdullah said his party had made “a sincere bid to put an end to peoples’ miseries and to defuse the situation by meeting the President, the Prime Minister and Opposition leaders in New Delhi.”

“Where has [Chief Minister] Mehbooba Mufti’s posturing gone?” he asked. “She is blaming one and all — the youth, the institutions, the socio-religious organisations — except for herself for the mess the State is in.”