Speaking in Jan Sabha as I'm not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha: Modi

"I am not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha so I am speaking in the Jan Sabha," said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the deadlock in the Parliament over demonetisation.

Mr. Modi was speaking at a farmers' rally in Deesa, Gujarat, where he inaugurated a Rs. 350 crore cheese making plant of Banas Dairy, part of Amul.

"We said we are ready for a debate but the parliament is not being allowed to function. Even the President of India, who has tremendous experience in parliamentary proceedings, is anguished at the happenings in the house," Mr. Modi continued on the proceedings in the parliament.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the troubles from cash crunch will end after 50 days while urging the people to use mobile-based bank transactions and E-wallets.

According to the PM, demonetisation is aimed at empowering poor and ending widespread corruption that has defanged welfare schemes.

During his 49-minute speech, Mr. Modi listed the benefits of demonetisation and stressed that it has weakened terrorists and those dealing in fake currency rackets.

"You can see that the bank officials and others who have stashed black money are caught because they don't know that Modi has installed cameras everywhere," Mr Modi said referring to arrest of bank officials who allegedly tried to help in exchanging defunct notes with new currency bills.

"I assure you that those who have hoarded black money will not be spared," he said.