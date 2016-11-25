Speaker warns Akshay Yadav

more-in

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday let Samajwadi Party member Akshay Yadav off with a warning after he tore some papers in the well and threw them towards the Speaker’s podium.

Ms. Mahajan called it a “disorderly conduct.” The incident occurred when Question Hour was in progress, amid the din created by Opposition members who had trooped into the well. The House had to be adjourned for some time.

In her warning to the first-term MP, the Speaker said it was a “gross violation of the norms of standards and etiquettes laid down under Rules and Conventions of the House.”

“This conduct is not proper on the part of the member and also for the dignity and prestige of the House.”

“I... , therefore, while expressing my grave displeasure with the conduct of Shri Yadav, warn him to refrain from such a disorderly act in future,” she said.

Under Rule 349 (xxi) of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, a member shall not tear off documents in the House in protest, said sources in the Speaker’s office.