Soldiers can now WhatsApp Army Chief

The number, 9643 300008, has been put out in the public domain.

With several soldiers publicly airing their grievances on social media, the Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, has announced a WhatsApp number through which soldiers can complain to him directly.

The number, 9643 300008, has been put out in the public domain. But given that anyone can send messages to the number, it has to be seen how effective it will be and if it will be misused by people within the system and outside.

Several soldiers had put out videos alleging discrimination between officers and jawans, and the sahayak (orderly) system. Gen. Rawat then warned the personnel that they could be “punished” for airing their grievances in public as it affects the morale of the Army.

Jan 28, 2017

