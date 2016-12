more-in

An Assam Rifles convoy was ambushed at Khaonsa in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday afternoon.

"The attack happened at Khonsa near Wakka in Longding district at 2 pm. One soldier was killed while nine others were injured," a defence spokersperson said.

Two vehilcles were targeted in attack which came under heavy automatic fire suspected to have been jointly carried out by ULFA-NSCN(K). Search operations are underway to locate those responsible.