Six-year-old girl raped by four minors

more-in

A six-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by four boys in the city’s Pimpri area on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Annasaheb Magar slum.

All the four boys, aged between eight and 15, have been apprehended by the police.

According to Inspector Vivek Mugadikar, two of the culprits lured the little girl, who was playing, to a deserted place and later, the four of them committed the crime.

The culprits and their families are said to be residing in the same neighbourhood as the victim.

The incident came to light when the traumatised girl confided to her mother, who in turn informed police authorities.

Undergoing treatment

The child is currently undergoing treatment at the city’s Sassoon Hospital.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Neelam Gorhe, who visited the victim’s kin at the hospital, expressed apprehension that the relatives of the culprits may bring pressure on the child’s family in a bid to force them to withdraw their complaint.