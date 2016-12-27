Sheila wants PM to come clean in Sahara diary case

more-in

The Congress’s Uttar Pradesh chief ministerial candidate, Sheila Dikshit, on Monday said she had said what she had to in the Sahara diary case, and now it was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond.

“I have said what I had to. The ball is in the court of the @PMOIndia and others now. Will he respond and come out clean? #SaharaBirlaDiaries,” Ms. Dikshit tweeted.

The Congress has demanded an “independent probe” into the “Sahara diaries,” in which names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and also Ms. Dikshit have figured.

Rejecting the allegations, Ms. Dikshit had said she “does not recall anything” about the diary and asserted she had “nothing to do” with it. — IANS