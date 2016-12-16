Sheikh Hasina will visit India soon: Minister

more-in

: Ruling out speculation that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called off her visit to Delhi to honour soldiers of the Indian Army martyred in the Bangladesh Liberation War, the neighbouring country’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said here on Thursday that Ms. Hasina will visit India soon. Mr. Khan was in the city to attend a programme on Victory Day (December 16), along with several other freedom fighters from Bangladesh at Fort William, headquarters of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command in central Kolkata.

“It is not true that she [Ms. Hasina] will not come. She will come soon,” Mr. Khan told journalists on the sidelines of the event. Earlier, in an interview to The Hindu, Bangladesh’s Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M Mozammel Huq had said that Ms. Hasina will be in Delhi between 18-20 December to honour the 1,668 members of Indian Army who laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War, and give their families Rs.5 lakh as a token of respect. But the visit was cancelled.

Cooperation against terrorism

On the collaboration between India and Bangladesh in curbing terrorist activities, Mr. Khan said that the “strong bilateral ties” between the two countries, which go back to the days of the Bangladesh Liberation War, have been “successful” in countering terrorist activities and will continue to do so.

“India has stood by us since the days of the Bangladesh Liberation War and is currently extending all kinds of support in countering terrorism,” said Mr. Khan. He also emphasised that if the two countries “continue to work together” against terrorism then “greater success” can be achieved in this regard.