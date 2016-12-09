Shanta Kumar seeks action against unruly members

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, expressing anguish at the way the proceedings in Parliament are disrupted. He has demanded suitable action against errant members.

Mr. Kumar wrote the letter on Wednesday, when the former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani also expressed his displeasure at the way the proceedings were being handled in Parliament. The letter came to light only on Thursday.

Unlike Mr. Advani, Mr. Kumar advocated punitive measures against members who rushed to the well and disrupted proceedings, arguing that these acts “obscure the dignity of democracy.” He likened the members disrupting the proceedings to those raising slogans on the streets. “If a member comes into the well and shouts slogans despite the Speaker’s instructions, his salary and allowances should be stopped...from that day. Any member who does not abide by the discipline despite the Speaker’s warning should be expelled for the rest of the session,” he said.