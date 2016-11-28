Shah, Paswan hail Nitish’s support

more-in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday received a “hearty welcome and thanks” from BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for supporting demonetisation and not joining the Opposition’s ‘Bharat bandh’ on Monday. The party said Mr. Kumar had a telephonic talk with Mr. Shah and the Prime Minister on Sunday morning.

Mr. Shah expressed his appreciation during a public meeting in Bengaluru, while Mr. Paswan acknowledged Mr. Nitish Kumar’s stand while addressing the media in Patna.

Though JD(U) MP and former party president Sharad Yadav is with the Opposition on this issue, Mr. Nitish Kumar has said his party would also stay away from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s day-long dharna in Patna on November 30.

However, JD(U) leaders ruled out any difference between party leaders.