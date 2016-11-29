Seven jawans killed as militants attack Army camp in Nagrota near Jammu

A soldier stands guard during a gun battle with armed militants at Nagrota Army base, near Jammu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seven jawans were killed on Tuesday in an attack by militants on an Army camp in Nagrota, near Jammu.

Three militants were also killed in the gun battle that followed the attack, the Indian Army said, adding that there was a hostage-like situation at the Nagrota Army camp, but all the 12 soldiers, two ladies and two children who were held captive were successfully rescued.

Earlier in the day, local officials told The Hindu that militants and the security forces were engaged in a gun battle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Nagrota, around 20 km from Jammu city.

They said the militants appeared in the area between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m. and attacked the Army camp.

All schools in Nagrota have been closed for the day, said an official.

In a separate incident, three militants were killed in Ramgarh Sector in Jammu's Samba district. The BSF spotted suspicious movement of militants using thermal imagers near the Chamliyal Border Outpost in the intervening night of November 28 and 29. The militants were holed up in a tubewell pump house in the fields, close to the International Border (IB).

The BSF confirmed that the gunfight is over and the area is being sanitised. Details of the operation, including the seizures, would be released once the operation is over, it said.

Four security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured in the encounter. Preliminary reports suggest that were was an explosion as the bodies of the three slain militants were being inspected.

(With PTI inputs)