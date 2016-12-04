Set up State Food Commission at the earliest: SC

more-in

Bench frowns on States' ‘flexibility’ in setting up the panel

The Supreme Court has criticised the Centre and the State governments for the lacklustre implementation of the National Food Security Act of 2013, including a rather casual approach taken to the mandatory setting up of the State Food Commissions meant to monitor the implementation of the statute.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and N.V. Ramana learnt from the Centre that many States have other existing bodies or commissions double up as the Food Commission.

“We are of opinion that the State Food Commission should be constituted at the earliest in accordance with Section 16 of the Act rather than to have some other body function as the State Food Commission without having the necessary expertise or the qualification to function as a State Food Commission,” the Bench ordered.

The court found that the situation has come into existence owing to the “flexibility” provided by the Act to States to designate “some existing Commission to act as the State Food Commission”. The result, the apex court found, was that many States have opted for this flexibility.

Negtive impact

The Bench however raised the possibility of such arrangements of convenience ending up negatively impacting the efficient implementation of the 2013 Act to eradicate hunger.

“In our opinion, while the flexibility is certainly provided by the Act, the constitution of the State Food Commission, whether it is an independent body by itself or whether it is some other Commission functioning as the State Food Commission, must meet the requirements of the statute,” the court observed in its written order.

It is not as if some other body can be described as a State Food Commission even though the members of that body do not meet the requirement of Section 16 of the Act, the apex court made its skepticism of such arrangements evident.

It said Food Commissions should be as envisaged in the Act, that is, they should comprise a chairman, five members and a member-secretary, who shall be the officer of the State government not below the rank of Joint Secretary.