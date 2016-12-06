Sena invokes ex-PM to attack Modi on note ban

more-in

Noting that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks on demonetisation have raised questions over the “trustworthiness” of the banking system, the Shiv Sena on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision was imposing a “significant cost” on the economy and the implementation of the policy had been “absolute mismanagement.”

A delegation of Sena MPs on Monday submitted a memorandum to RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi, requesting “active measures” to ease out the “chaos” caused by invalidation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

The Sena is a junior alliance partner of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

“We were told that the RBI is taking steps to expedite the printing of currency so that there is no shortage of cash flow,” Mumbai North East MP Ganjanan Kirtikar told PTI.

Apart from Mr. Kirtikar, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai and their Lok Saha counterparts Arvind Sawant, Rahul Shewale were present at the meeting that lasted for over 20 minutes.

In the memorandum, the Sena MPs referred to criticism of the demonetisation policy by Dr. Singh in Parliament. “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s remarks on the floor of the Rajya Sabha give rise to the questions on trustworthiness of the banking system, as he asked the government to name any country where people have deposited their money but are not able to withdraw it,” it said.