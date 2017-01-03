Selection of new fighter jet to ‘Make in India’ once partnership is finalised: Parrikar

more-in

The government would initiate the process for selecting a new single engine fighter jet to be built in India with extensive technology transfer as soon as the guidelines on strategic partnerships is finalised, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday.

He stated that the discussions on strategic partnerships are in the final stage and expressed confidence that the strategic partnership model could be finalised by the end of January.

The Indian Air Force(IAF) plans to induct over 120 of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to address the depleting fighter strength and intends to select another single engine fighter.

"The second line of single engine aircraft is also required for which we are thinking of using the strategic partnership soon once the chapter is finalised. During the current year, the decision, tendering and closure should tentatively be over," Mr. Parrikar said talking to the media.

He said the criteria for selection would be cost as well as the extent of technology transfer.

While the price hunt and selection of local partner will be through competitive process, there will be a government-to-government component in the final agreement.

" Government-to-government agreement will be a protective agreement," Mr. Parrikar added.