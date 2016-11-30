Security nod must for recalled notes: DGCA

Non-scheduled flight operators flying out of uncontrolled airfields need NOC from DSP

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday warned of strict action against non-scheduled flight operators as well as pilots transporting demonetised currency notes without due security clearances.

“It has been reported that some of the non-scheduled operator permit holders have been engaged to carry demonetised currency from one part of the country to another, particularly from the uncontrolled airfields where there are no arrangements for screening of passenger baggage,” DGCA Joint Director General Lalit Gupta said.

DGCA reiterated its law that a no-objection certification from the district superintendent of police is required before giving any permission to operate from or to any non-operational airstrips or airports. It said the screening of passengers and their baggage in small aircraft or helicopters with up to 10 seats should be done by the pilot-in-command, as per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) regulations.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Ministry had said it would take legal actionagainst the pilot who flew a private chartered jet to Dimapur, Nagaland, with a passenger carrying Rs. 3.5 crore worth demonetised notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.