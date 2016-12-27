Searches at former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao’s chamber based on evidence, says official

more-in

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao on Tuesday questioned the authority by which his chamber at the Secretariat was searched by the Income-Tax department.

“If the former Chief Minister were alive would anyone have had the guts to enter the Chief Secretary’s chamber? Where is the State government? Whose permission did they get?” he asked.

Reacting to Mr. Rao’s comments, a senior Income-Tax official said the raids were conducted as per law. Based on documents found in one particular place, a search can be carried out at multiple locations without prior notification, the official said. Another official added: “Mr. Rao and Mr. Sekhar Reddy had strong connections and the raids were based on evidence.”

Mr. Rao claimed that he was still the Chief Secretary of the State, considering that his transfer orders had not been served to him. “They have not shown me a copy of the transfer order.”

He waved a set of documents, including the Panchnamas relating to the raid. “They found Rs. 1,12,320 in cash, 42 sovereigns of gold and silver weighing 25 kg,” he read out from the sheet.

On ‘secret chamber’

Pointing to a door at the basement of his house, Mr. Rao said, “There were reports that this is a ‘secret chamber.’ That is a store room where old material and clothes are kept.” Copies of these documents were later released to the media.

Mr. Rao also said he feared for his life. “I’m being targeted and my life is in danger. If this can happen to me, what will happen to others,” he told the media, towards the end of the half-hour press meet.

Let court decide: BJP

BJP general secretary and party in-charge for Tamil Nadu P. Muralidhar Rao said: “P. Rama Mohana Rao should not try to make his issue the issue of the entire people of Tamil Nadu. Instead he should speak the truth alone.”

He added: “He [Mr. Rao] should explain what he has done and what he has not. Instead of rhetoric, he should fight the case in the court of law. Statements by him sound more political than those of a bureaucrat. He is only levelling charges instead of stating the truth.”

Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal also decried Mr. Rao’s remarks. “Everyone is equal before the law, whoever does wrong will be punished. He should think like a common citizen of this country. Had a common citizen done this, would he not have faced this?”

The political situation in Tamil Nadu following the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa is being watched very closely by the Centre and the BJP, which sees a breach in the traditional domination of Dravidian politics and the bipolar contest between the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The raids on Mr Rao are being seen as part of the same continuum.

(With Nistula Hebbar)