Search operations resume at Nagrota Army camp

Army personnel take positions during a gun battle near the Army camp in Nagrota that came under attack on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Search operations resumed inside the Nagrota Army camp, which came under attack from terrorists on Tuesday. The terror attack killed seven personnel, including two officers.

“The search operation inside the camp resumed at the first light of day. The operation was halted due to darkness yesterday [Tuesday] evening,” sources said.

Three militants were killed in an operation that lasted nearly 14 hours after three of them, dressed in police uniform, stormed the 166 field regiment camp at 5.30 a.m on Tuesday.

The two officers killed in the incident were identified as Major Gosavi Kunal Mannadir and Major Akshay Girish Kumar. The others were Havaldar Sukhraj Singh, Lance Naik Kadam Sam bhaji Yeshwantro, Grenadier Raghvendra Singh and Rifleman Azim Rai.

Five soldiers were injured in the attack.

