Scrapping of notes a big scam: Yechury

The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded that the Centre allow the scrapped Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes as legal tender after December 30 if it fails to make available new currency equal in value to that of the demonetised notes.

“Otherwise, problems being faced by people in getting their own money will only persist and it could take over a year for things to stabilise,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here. Calling the demonetisation a “very big scam,” the Rajya Sabha member demanded that a Joint Parliamentary Committee be constituted to probe it. “We have seen evidences of how BJP people, BJP State units all deposited their money in the old notes hours before the Prime Minister’s announcement. How did they do that? All this points to a very big scam and that is why we have demanded a JPC probe,” Mr. Yechury said.

“The way the demonetisation has been done, it is clear that there are many people who have come to know of this and they have made all their arrangements without any problem. “They who hold black money have managed to convert it into the new notes,” he said. —PTI