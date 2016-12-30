Sasikala tightens hold over AIADMK

TIME FOR CHANGE: A banner placed outside the venue of the AIADMK general council meeting on the outskirts of Chennai mentions V.K. Sasikala as general secretary.

The AIADMK general council on Thursday appointed V.K. Sasikala the general secretary, passing a unanimous resolution enabling the close aide of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to hold the reins of the party.

The resolution said that until the formal election process was completed, she would hold all powers that came with the post.

“This Council unanimously resolves that V.K. Sasikala will be appointed General Secretary until she is elected to the post as per Rule 20(2) of the party’s by-laws,” it read. “Ms. Sasikala will have all powers vested with the general secretary.”

In what seemed like a carefully coordinated action to elevate Ms. Sasikala to the top post, banners were kept ready outside the venue of the general council meeting at Vanagaram on the outskirts of the city.

When the announcement of her appointment was made, party cadre pulled a huge banner of Jayalalithaa presenting a bouquet to Ms. Sasikala, over an existing banner of Jayalalithaa. Soon, a song ‘Chinnamma’ (composed on Ms. Sasikala) that has been doing the rounds since Wednesday was played outside the venue.

In the morning, songs about Jayalalithaa and her speeches were being played across the venue.

Also, in a first of sorts, more than 40 members of the party graced the dais during the meeting. They were seated around a chair that had a photo of the former Chief Minister. Most of the members of the general council were brought to the venue in special buses.

After all the resolutions were passed, Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam told the media that he and other leaders were proceeding to Poes Garden to give Ms. Sasikala a copy of the resolutions and seek her assent to becoming the general secretary.

Emerging from ‘Veda Nilayam’, Mr. Panneerselvam told reporters that Ms. Sasikala had “wholeheartedly accepted” the resolution. Party workers turned jubilant after they learnt about this and raised slogans in her favour.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai, Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman and PWD Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami were present.

An AIADMK spokesperson told The Hindu that Ms. Sasikala would pay homage to former CMs C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa at their memorials on Friday. “On Saturday, she will assume office,” the spokesperson said.

Party workers at Poes Garden turned jubilant soon after the announcement that she had accepted the resolution. They also raised slogans in her favour.

In another resolution, the general council members said they would work for the betterment of the party under the leadership of Ms. Sasikalaa and also undertook to work loyally for the party leadership.

Ever since the death of Ms. Jayalalithaa, there had been a clamour among senior leaders for Ms. Sasikala to lead the party. Some Ministers had in fact demanded that she take over as Chief Minister from Mr. Panneerselvam. However, Ms. Sasikala had seemingly been reluctant to accept the post of general secretary and had also refrained from appearing in public. On Thursday, however, she agreed to lead the party.

On Wednesday, senior AIADMK leader C. Ponnaiyan had declared: “There is no contest [to the post of general secretary].” All district and lower-level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK, too, had urged Ms. Sasikala to become the general secretary.

The meeting began with a condolence message for the late AIADMK Supremo. The party members, in a number of resolutions, sought action to be taken for Jayalalithaa to be honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize, the Bharat Ratna, the Ramon Magsasay Award, and called for her statue to be installed in Parliament. Another resolution also wanted the Centre to declare Jayalalithaa’s birthday ‘National Farmers Day.’