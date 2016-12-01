Samba infiltrators may have come by tunnel: BSF

more-in

The three infiltrators killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) at Samba in Jammu on Tuesday night might have come through a tunnel dug under the farmlands along the Pakistan border, K.K. Sharma, Director-General, BSF, said here on Wednesday.

The BSF recovered five “liquid” improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and an equal number of chain IEDs from the terrorists. An official said chain IEDs were used to blow up railway tracks.

“This morning [Wednesday], a small tunnel was detected at Chamliyal in Samba, close to the point from where the three militants tried to infiltrate on Tuesday,” Mr. Sharma said.

The officer said the tunnel was about half-a-metre wide and ran 75-80 metres on the Indian side. Its origin was in Pakistan.

Crawl prints

Another BSF officer said there was a strong possibility that the three terrorists crawled through the narrow tunnel as “crawl prints” were found inside. At a press conference on the eve of the BSF’s 51st Raising Day, Mr. Sharma said that after the September 29 strikes across the Line of Control by the Army, the force had “strong inputs” about possible infiltration bids by terrorists from across the International Border and hence it was “in a position” to detect and neutralise the heavily armed militants. Since the September 29 “surgical strikes”, the BSF had killed 15 Pakistani Rangers men and 10 militants while it lost five troops, he said.

“After the operation got over at the Chamliyal BoP (border outpost), we checked the fence and there was no breach. Then, on Wednesday morning, we detected a small tunnel the size of 2x2 metres ... We had deployed ‘depth nakas’ across the fence and hence we could detect and neutralise the three militants. The tunnel was found in a field where farming is done and has soft soil,” Mr. Sharma said.

He said the border guarding force would take up the matter with its counterparts, Pakistan Rangers, but added that due to increased hostilities, the other side was not “getting in touch” for quite some time now.

Mr. Sharma said Tuesday’s attack on the Nagrota Army camp was “separate” and investigation was on to find out if it had any connection with the Samba terror bid.