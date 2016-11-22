Sack 70-year-old cricket bosses, says Lodha Committee

more-in

Tells SC it wants G.K. Pillai to be made BCCI ‘observer’.

Tightening the leash on the powerful and the political among the administrators in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its member State associations, the R.M. Lodha-led Supreme Court Committee reiterated before the apex court its recommendation to remove office-bearers who are over 70 years old, government ministers and those who have already served at the Board’s helm for nine years.

In its third report filed in the court on Monday, the committee said the Supreme Court had upheld its recommendations in a July 18, 2016, judgment, and the time had come to implement them so that work on reforming the Board could go ahead.

The committee recommended that former Union Home Secretary G.K. Pillai be made ‘observer’ to “guide” the BCCI in its administration by the chief executive officer, particularly with regard to the award of contracts, transparency norms, and audit for domestic, international and IPL cricket.

Appointment of auditor

The Lodha committee said Mr. Pillai, if appointed, should be allowed to appoint an auditor and the necessary secretarial staff.

The panel sought the disqualification of BCCI office-bearers who are not Indian citizens, those who hold any office or post in a sports or athletic association or federation apart from cricket, those declared insolvent or of unsound mind and administrators charged with a crime. “Several office-bearers at both the BCCI and the State associations continue to hold the posts, although they stand disqualified as per the order of the Supreme Court,” the report said.