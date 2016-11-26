SP leader held on charges of killing wife

more-in

The CBI has arrested Samajwadi Party leader Aman Mani Tripathi, son of the former U.P. Minister Amar Mani Tripathi who, along with his wife, is serving life term for the murder of a woman poet in 2003, for allegedly killing his wife in July last year.

“Mr. Tripathi has been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife Sara on July 9 last year,” said a CBI official. The agency had taken over the investigation in the case from the U.P. police about a year ago. Sara was initially reported to have died in a car accident in U.P.’s Firozabad, in which her husband miraculously escaped unhurt. Mr. Tripathi claimed that he and his wife were on their way to Delhi for a holiday when the accident took place.

Sara’s family contested the claim alleging foul play. They demanded registration of a murder case against Mr. Tripathi and his relatives.

While Mr. Tripathi was sent to judicial custody in another case of kidnapping and extortion registered in Lucknow in 2014, the police registered a murder case against him days later. However, the victim’s mother Seema Singh petitioned Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav demanding a CBI probe.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister recommended a CBI probe, following which the agency took over the case in October last year.

Mr. Tripathi had married Sara in July 2013 against the wishes of his parents, who are in judicial custody.

The murder accused was announced as candidate from Nautanwa in Maharajganj in East U.P. last month. Mr. Tripathi had contested from Nautanwa in 2012, but finished a close second behind the Congress candidate.